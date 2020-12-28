Dec. 28: Nebraska reports 875 new cases, 28 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 162,849.

Twenty-eight additional deaths were recorded on Monday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,587.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 534 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from 527 on Sunday. A total of 5,159 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 103,592, an increase of 1,423 from Sunday.

So far, 839,207 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 675,949 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 707. Of those cases, 545 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Cedar County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,574.

There were four additional deaths reported, which increased the total number of deaths to 56.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total to 538. Of those cases, 427 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 888. Of those cases, 695 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Thurston County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 926. Of those cases, 789 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Wayne County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Monday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.