Dec. 28: South Dakota reporting 6,523 active COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 267 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 97,657.

According to Monday's report, 246 of the new cases are confirmed and 21 are probable.

State health officials say there are 6,523 active cases in the state, a decrease of 172 since Sunday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,446.

State data shows 439 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 89,688.

Currently, 288 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 274. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,583 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,875 Pfizer vaccines and 4,924 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,471. Of those cases, 1,407 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

Fifty-two vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,607. State health officials say 1,504 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Clay County has administered 168 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,653 to 6,116. Officials say 6,116 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's COVID-19 death toll at 63.

The state health department says 2,327 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen no new cases, keeping the county's total to 1,581. So far, 1,405 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Thirty-seven vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 41 new cases, bringing the total to 2,424. Officials say 2,172 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported a total of 24 deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far 610 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.