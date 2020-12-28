From Zoom to Quibi, the tech winners and losers of 2020

We streamed, we Zoomed, we ordered groceries and houseplants online, we created virtual villages while navigating laptop shortages to work and learn from home. When it comes to technology, 2020 was a year like no other. But for all the winners — like Zoom, e-commerce and video games, there were plenty of losers too. Virtual reality sounded like a good escape but it never took off. Quibi fizzled and Uber and Lyft saw their ridership plummet. As for Big Tech? Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google did well financially. But regulators are breathing down their neck and that’s unlikely to ease up next year.