SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Christmas now over, some of you may be wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree.

Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said the city will collect trees curbside beginning on Monday, Jan. 4.

Ornaments and decorations must be removed beforehand, and the tree must be cut into four-foot lengths.

The city collection will run Jan. 4 through Jan. 15.