Iowa DOT prepares for incoming winter weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation in Sioux City is getting ready for that winter weather we're about to see.

Iowa DOT managers said they're preparing their plows by loading them up with salt and brine for the roads.

Ron Gleiser, the highway maintenance supervisor for the Iowa DOT in Sioux City, said they like to try to travel in tandems to help try to get all the snow in one go.

Gleiser said at the location in Leeds, five operators are ready to take on the weather.

"This is business as usual. Usually we're done within 24 hours after the storm has ended. As soon as I give them the call tomorrow, they're gonna head in and we're gonna hit it," said Ron Gleiser, Iowa DOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor.

Gleiser said if you're traveling, make sure you look out for the plows.

"Give them plenty of room. They're out there for your safety and they need room to operate. They don't have very good vision. A lot of times they're looking at a lot of things inside the cab, as well as trying to maintain visual outside. So, give them plenty of room," said Gleiser.

Gleiser said Sioux City has two Iowa DOT garages. One in Leeds and one on Hamilton Boulevard, just off the interstate.