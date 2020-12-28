LIST: Snow emergencies declared for multiple Siouxland communities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several communities in Siouxland have issued snow emergencies in preparation for the winter storm expected to arrive late Monday night, early Tuesday morning.

A full list of communities declaring snow emergencies is listed below:

South Sioux City, Nebraska

The city of South Sioux City has declared a snow emergency starting Tuesday, December 29th at 6:00 a.m. and ending Wednesday, December 30th at 12 p.m.

North Sioux City, South Dakota

Due to the impending weather, city officials have declared a snow emergency for North Sioux City beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 29. City officials say this snow emergency will be in effect until Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

Dakota City, Nebraska

The mayor of Dakota City, Nebraska has issued a snow emergency that'll go into effect on Dec. 29 at 6 a.m. City officials say the snow emergency is expected to last until 12 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Hinton, Iowa

The city of Hinton, Iowa says it has declared a snow emergency that starts on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. and goes until Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. During this time, officials say there will be no on-street parking.