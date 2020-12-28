Buena Vista University to use their freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine doses

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A local university is doing its part to help the fight against COVID-19.

Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa is storing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a freezer at their Estelle Siebens Science Center.

"Students that do experiments will store their samples in there. The freezer goes down to minus 86 Celsius or minus 126 Fahrenheit," said Brian Lenzmeier, BVU's President.

President Lenzmeier said he would frequently meet with health officials to discuss COVID-19, and during one of those discussions the topic of of vaccines came up.

Lenzmeier says the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at a frigid -70 degrees Celsius to ensure they stay viable. He said there are very few freezers like this in rural areas.

"Nobody in the county had a freezer that would work, and so I was on the call and said I think we have a freezer that can help," said Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier said they had to demonstrate the freezers could maintain the needed temperature over several days.

"Which it did, and the Iowa Department of Public Health approved us as a place where the Pfizer vaccine could be stored," said Lenzmeier.

They have not received any doses yet, but, Lenzmeier said they are prepared once they get them.

"For us to be able to step forward and say 'hey we have a freezer we can store it for hospitals for whoever needs it' is a great way for BVU to contribute to the community," said Lenzmeier.

The freezer can store 35,000 doses of the vaccine. Lenzmeier said the Science Center is secured at all times.

The president said knowing they can help the community brings a great sense of pride.