Looking back at a long career and moving forward

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- He was elected to Congress in 2002 and on January 3rd, 2021, his tenure as a long-serving Iowa Congressman comes to an end.

We spoke to Congressman Steve King during a recent trip to Sioux City and take a look back at his career in public service.

King grew up in Storm Lake Iowa and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

He served in the Iowa Senate for six years.

He was elected to Congress in 2002 to represent Iowa's 5th Congressional District. Iowa was redistricted to four districts, during the 2012 election cycle. King then represented the 4th Congressional District which includes Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Sioux City and Spencer, Iowa.

He was on the Agriculture and House Small Business Committees, until January 2019, when he was removed from all committee assignments, after a bipartisan condemnation of his remarks on white supremacy. He was also a long-standing member of the House Judiciary Committee and Chairman of the Constitution and Civil Justice Subcommittee.

Congressman King points to one of his major accomplishments as something that's had an impact on the destiny of America. He says it has brought Iowa values into the Oval Office.

"We here in Iowa are first in the nation caucus. And whether you're a Democrat or Republican, we get to bring the planks out and nail them down for the platform for the next President of the United States. And this last cycle, I was able to launch that, back in 2015, January 24th, with the Freedom Summit. Now most of the candidates who became candidates for President, that was the beginning of a deep involvement in that cycle of the Presidential race. And I've done that for multiple cycles. So in the end, I got to pick up the hammer and the saw and the nails, and nail those planks down here in Iowa with a lot of good help. And we put a lot of good candidates on that platform, shipped them off to New Hampshire, on down to South Carolina and that platform survived. And once it got past there, it's in the Oval Office today," said Congressman King.

Some critics have called Congressman King too outspoken. King says, if that's the worst thing they can say about him, he can live with that. The Congressman says "he's run to the sound of the guns on every major fight along the way."

"My heart's been in this all along. If you had a fiscal conservative issue, a national defense issue, a pro life issue, a marriage issue, a constitutional issue, I was there for every one of them. I was out in front in every one of them because that was my pledge. That's the kind of people we have here. They deserve that voice so if I made a mistake, and I don't retract any of this. If I made a mistake, an objective critic might say Steve King told them too much of the truth, I'll say, in too clear a way, for too long," said Congressman King.

King says his infrastructure promises were to dredge Storm Lake and build a four-lane Highway 20 and both of those things are done.

Although he's not sure when it will be out, next up is pushing the book he's written, Walking Through The Fire.

As far as his advice for Congressman-Elect Randy Feenstra, who will be taking over in the 4th District, King says, "Give your word, keep your word, and remember what you said because they will remember what you said."

And Congressman King thanks Iowans for a mountain of memories and experiences.