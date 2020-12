RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 63-year-old man died in a rollover crash in western South Dakota.The Rapid City Journal reports the crash happened early Sunday morning east of Keystone on state Highway 40. Authorities say the man’s vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and rolled.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.