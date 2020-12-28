Mormon church sued for alleged role in Boy Scouts sex abuse

PHOENIX (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hit with several lawsuits for allegedly covering up decades of sexual abuse among Boy Scout troops in Arizona, marking the latest litigation before the state’s end-of-year deadline for adult victims to sue. Attorneys for seven victims across seven lawsuits said Monday that church officials never notified authorities about abuse allegations. According to the suits, the church would supposedly conduct its own investigations but allow accused Scout leaders or volunteers to continue in their roles. The church sponsored at least seven troops in Arizona.