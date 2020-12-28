Nebraska firefighter saves fisherman who fell through ice

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fisherman who broke through the ice is recovering, thanks to the actions of a Nebraska firefighter. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the man was fishing Sunday at Holmes Lake in Lincoln when he broke through the ice, leaving the man to hang onto an ice shelf about 30 years from the shore. Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist said Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller donned an ice rescue suit and, attached to a rescue line, crawled out on the ice. He was able to secure himself to the stranded fisherman, and the two were pulled to safety by rescuers from the shore.