Nebraska Omaha plays Kansas State

Nebraska Omaha (2-7) vs. Kansas State (4-5)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays host to Nebraska Omaha in a non-conference matchup. Nebraska Omaha came up short in an 82-78 game at Wyoming on Dec. 12. Kansas State is coming off a 70-46 win at home over Jacksonville last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: McGuirl has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has scored 59 points per game and allowed 89.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

RECENT GAMES: Nebraska Omaha has averaged only 61.6 points per game over its last five games. The Mavericks have given up 83.6 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com