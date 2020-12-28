Next winter storm brings snow, breezy winds late Monday night through Tuesday

**Winter Storm Warning for Crawford County from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning**

**Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of Siouxland from late Monday night through Wednesday morning**



Monday will start the week off on a quiet note with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day and highs in the mid to upper 20s.



Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



By tonight, though clouds will be increasing ahead of our next storm system which will give us snow through much of our Tuesday.



Snow will become more widespread by the morning commute and it looks to last through the evening commute.



As we go through the day, a little freezing rain may mix in at times, especially along the Highway 30 corridor (Denison, Missouri Valley).



Snowfall totals throughout the area look to end up in the 3 to 7 inch range by the time the snow ends Tuesday night.



Gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be enough to kick the snow around through Wednesday.



More on this winter storm system and what to expect for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.