Nebraska officials prepare for upcoming winter weather

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Norfolk, and the areas surrounding it. That's prompting emergency response crews to get ready and let the community know how to stay safe.

Leaders with Nebraska Region 11, which covers Antelope, Madison, and Pierce Counties, say with the incoming weather, citizens need to stay aware and keep safety first because Nebraska weather can rapidly change.

"If you can stay home, that's the best medicine. You never know about the highways, whether they're going to be ice-covered. The salt trucks seem to do a really good job. I understand that, but it's just better safe than sorry to try to stay around the home if you can," said Bobbi Risor, the Nebraska Region 11 emergency manager.

Risor also said, think of your animals. They need extra care, food, warmth, and shelter. She also suggested to make sure your car is fueled and your tires are filled just in case.

With that wintry weather on the way, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said they are ready for tomorrow as well.

"We are always prepared to be able to get out and go and so depending on when the timing hits we'll anticipate plows to be out shortly thereafter to start clearing the way especially on those major arterial roads," said Jeni Campana, Director of Communication and Public Policy for the Nebraska DOT.

Nebraska DOT said to only travel Tuesday if necessary. Plus, plan on traveling conditions to be less than ideal so give yourself extra time if you do need to go somewhere.

Head to Nebraska 511 to check on road conditions before you go out.