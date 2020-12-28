North Sioux City, SD declares snow emergency starting Tuesday morning

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Due to the impending weather, city officials have declared a snow emergency for North Sioux City beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 29.

The city says this snow emergency will be in effect until Dec. 30 at noon.

City officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles from the streets to allow for proper plowing to happen. Vehicles left on the streets during this snow emergency may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking on the street may begin prior to Dec. 30 at noon once the snow has stopped and the street has been completely cleared of snow.