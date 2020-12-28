Sioux City City Council moves one step closer to final fireworks ordinance amendment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council took another step in finalizing the amended fireworks ordinance, at Monday afternoon's council meeting.

If approved Jan. 4, the ordinance will make private property owners liable for illegal discharging. It would be a municipal infraction.

The ordinance wouldn't go into effect until 2021.

But for this New Year's Eve, you can start discharging fireworks from 1 P.M. December 31, 2020 to 12:30 A.M. January 1, 2021.

"We're trying to make things better, not make things worse. We've had issues with fireworks for many many years, even long before it was legalized before fireworks were legalized. I think this is a step in the right direction to finding a solution," said councilman Dan Moore.

Council members also approved the water rates for sister cities South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota for 2021.

Council homework states the minimum monthly charge is set at $1,000 per community.

The 2021 rates for South Sioux City, Nebraska will increase by 8.5%.

Dakota Dunes, South Dakota rate will increase by 4.6%.

"We want to cooperate with the sister cities. We want to cooperate with them, we want them to cooperate with us. It was just a rate change that was needed based on the calculations that the contract called for," said Moore.

The council also approved the sale of the land for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority.