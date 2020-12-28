Sioux City man charged with attempted murder following I-29 accident, shooting

(KTIV) - A Sioux City man is being charged with two counts of attempted murder following an accident and shooting Sunday on Interstate 29 near Monona County, this according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jayme Powell is currently being held in the Monona County Jail. He was being held on two counts of vehicle theft.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Sunday Powell was driving southbound on I-29 in a reported stolen vehicle when he fired multiple rounds at another vehicle driven by Jaimi Bucholz, of Sioux City.

Powell then intentionally struck a motorcycle operated by Richard Polak of Sioux City. Powell then stole a pickup before fleeing the scene. He was eventually caught in Sioux City with the pickup.

Authorities Polak was life-flighted to Sioux City and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be filed at a later date