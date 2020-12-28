Six Siouxland schools make this weeks Iowa boy’s basketball rankings

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Waukee (5) 1-0 86 3 Cedar Falls (3) 5-0 83 1 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 61 6 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 6-1 53 4 Davenport, North 1-0 37 8 Ames 4-1 36 2 Johnston 0-0 34 7 Southeast Polk 3-0 29 NR Sioux City, East 6-1 22 9 North Scott, Eldridge 4-1 20 5

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8. Iowa City Liberty 6. Lewis Central 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2. Cedar Rapids, Washington 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Dallas Center-Grimes (6) 6-0 83 1 Pella (1) 6-0 73 3 Carroll (1) 7-0 72 2 Assumption, Davenport (1) 4-1 58 6 Ballard 6-1 53 4 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 51 5 Monticello 6-0 49 7 Glenwood 5-1 19 9 Epworth, Western Dubuque 5-1 11 8 Solon 6-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Knoxville 4. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Harlan 1. Humboldt 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Boyden-Hull (7) 7-0 88 1 A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2) 9-0 72 2 Denver 7-0 66 3 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7-0 58 6 Treynor 6-1 36 8 Western Christian, Hull 5-2 36 4 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 27 10 Dike-New Hartford 5-1 23 9 Spirit Lake 7-0 21 NR West Branch 7-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 13. Camanche 8. North Fayette, Valley 8. Van Meter 7. West Burlington 6. Pella Christian 5. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 1. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 8-0 85 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 5-0 71 2 Lake Mills 8-0 68 3 Springville (1) 9-0 64 4 Easton Valley 8-0 40 9 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (1) 5-1 34 5 West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 31 8 Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8-1 22 7 Keota 8-0 21 NR St. Mary's, Remsen 5-1 16 6

Others receiving votes: New London 9. Wapello 7. Grand View Christian 6. Montezuma 6. Danville 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Janesville 3. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. English Valleys, North English 2. East Mills 1.