Six Siouxland schools make this weeks Iowa boy’s basketball rankings
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Waukee (5) 1-0 86 3
- Cedar Falls (3) 5-0 83 1
- Ankeny Centennial 4-0 61 6
- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 6-1 53 4
- Davenport, North 1-0 37 8
- Ames 4-1 36 2
- Johnston 0-0 34 7
- Southeast Polk 3-0 29 NR
- Sioux City, East 6-1 22 9
- North Scott, Eldridge 4-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8. Iowa City Liberty 6. Lewis Central 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2. Cedar Rapids, Washington 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Dallas Center-Grimes (6) 6-0 83 1
- Pella (1) 6-0 73 3
- Carroll (1) 7-0 72 2
- Assumption, Davenport (1) 4-1 58 6
- Ballard 6-1 53 4
- Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 51 5
- Monticello 6-0 49 7
- Glenwood 5-1 19 9
- Epworth, Western Dubuque 5-1 11 8
- Solon 6-1 9 10
Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Knoxville 4. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Harlan 1. Humboldt 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Boyden-Hull (7) 7-0 88 1
- A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2) 9-0 72 2
- Denver 7-0 66 3
- Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7-0 58 6
- Treynor 6-1 36 8
- Western Christian, Hull 5-2 36 4
- Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 27 10
- Dike-New Hartford 5-1 23 9
- Spirit Lake 7-0 21 NR
- West Branch 7-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 13. Camanche 8. North Fayette, Valley 8. Van Meter 7. West Burlington 6. Pella Christian 5. OA-BCIG 3. Panorama, Panora 1. South Central Calhoun 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 8-0 85 1
- Martensdale-St. Marys 5-0 71 2
- Lake Mills 8-0 68 3
- Springville (1) 9-0 64 4
- Easton Valley 8-0 40 9
- Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (1) 5-1 34 5
- West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 31 8
- Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 8-1 22 7
- Keota 8-0 21 NR
- St. Mary's, Remsen 5-1 16 6
Others receiving votes: New London 9. Wapello 7. Grand View Christian 6. Montezuma 6. Danville 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Janesville 3. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. English Valleys, North English 2. East Mills 1.