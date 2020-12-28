Snow emergency declared for Norfolk, NE starting 8 a.m. on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Due to the winter storm expected this week, the City of Norfolk, Nebraska has declared a snow emergency beginning Tuesday morning.

The snow emergency starts on Dec. 29 and is in effect until further notice.

According to a press release from Norfolk, no parking is allowed at cul-de-sacs and on emergency snow routes.

On residential streets, parking is allowed on only the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Citizens who park on emergency snow routes are subject to towing. Those routes include:

Benjamin Avenue

Norfolk Avenue Except for the downtown area

Omaha Avenue

1st Street

7th Street

13th Street

25th Street

Pasewalk Avenue

Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street

Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street

Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street

A full description of emergency snow routes can be found here.

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect.

Read More: LIST: Snow emergencies declared for multiple Siouxland communities

Citizens are also reminded that as per Section 22-1 of the City Code, it is the responsibility of the owner and/or occupant of real estate to remove snow and/or ice from sidewalks within 24 hours after the cessation of precipitation.