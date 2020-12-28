Snow emergency to begin in Sioux City on Dec. 29 at 6 a.m.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to the forecasted winter storm, the city of Sioux City is issuing a snow emergency.

Mayor Bob Scott says the snow emergency will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

City officials say citizens should park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. Additionally, vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street on even days of the month during the same period of time.

This means vehicles should park on the odd-numbered side of the street on Dec. 29. They should then be moved to the even-numbered side of the street beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 30.

If there is a no-parking sign on the street, vehicles are not permitted to park there and must be moved to another location.

Officials say any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restriction will be towed at the owner's expense.

The emergency snow route map for Sioux City can be found here.