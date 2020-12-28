South Dakota hits 2-month low in virus cases, testing slows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported the lowest number of daily new coronavirus cases in two months, tallying 267 people who had tested positive. But testing also slowed after the Christmas holiday. The Department of Health reported the results of 1,162 tests, a large drop from the average of 4,309 daily tests over the previous seven days. South Dakota has seen a significant drop in coronavirus cases after infections peaked in November. The Department of Health’s count of people with active infections has dipped below 7,000 for the first time since October.