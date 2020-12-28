South Sioux City, NE declares snow emergency for Tuesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- The city of South Sioux City has declared a snow emergency starting Tuesday, December 29th at 6:00 a.m. and ending Wednesday, December 30th at 12:00 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the designated snow emergency routes. These routes are permanently marked with signage. Primarily, they are the secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic.

Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

According to the city, during the Snow Emergency do not park on Emergency Routes, park on even- on even days, and park on odd- on odd days.

Anyone with questions can call 402-494-8166.