Southwest pulls threat of furloughs after relief bill signed

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s not going to furlough workers in 2021 after all. The airline’s CEO says that with Washington’s approval of $15 billion in new federal aid to airlines, furloughs or pay cuts aren’t needed. American and United Airlines, which together furloughed 32,000 employees in October, said Monday they will bring those workers back temporarily. This is the second round of federal aid for the nation’s airlines. Back in March they got $25 billion to cover payrolls for six months and up to another $25 billion in low-interest loans. But with travel still weak, airlines lobbied Washington for more money, and they have been rewarded.