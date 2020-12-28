Storm Lake, IA declares snow emergency starting Dec. 29

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Another snow emergency has been declared in the Siouxland area. Storm Lake, Iowa has issued a snow emergency that goes into effect on Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. and runs through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

According to the city's website, parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In the Central Business District, parking on streets is prohibited between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Parking at downtown public parking lots designated Lot B and Lot D is also prohibited.

But, the city's website states overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during the snow emergency.

Vehicles found in violation of the city's snow emergency may be ticketed or towed.