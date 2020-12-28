Top plays of the week featured in the ‘SportsFource Rewind’

(KTIV) - We start with the Dakota Valley girls. It's the Rosenquist connection. Rylee with the dish to Rachel - an easy two points. The Panthers beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 65-51.

It was a top-10 matchup between the Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary's boys. Carter DeRocher had a monster game. The junior knocks down the triple for three of his game high 30 points and the Jays top the hawks 62-46.

To Moville where the Woodbury Central girls hosted Newell-Fonda. Off the missed shot, Macy Sievers gets the rebound and finds Bailey Sievers who gets the hoops plus the hack. Newell-Fonda wins 74-47 and head coach Dick Jungers collects his 400th victory.

Sibley-Ocheyedan hosting Central Lyon. Hayden Heimensen had a great game for the Lyons. She takes the full court pass and gets the bucket and the bonus. Central Lyon gets the road win, 60-50.

To Nebraska, BR/LD taking on Pender. Isabel Freemont finds Alyssa Buchholz who sinks the triple. The Wolverines top the Pendragons 63-51.

Winnebago hosting Norfolk-Catholic. Winnebago's Keisha Snyder with a nice move to get the bucket. Winnebago wins, 53-35. And that's the SportsFource Rewind.