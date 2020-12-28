United Way of Siouxland short donation goal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The United Way of Siouxland is asking for your help in the final days of 2020, as the organization has come up short of its campaign goal.

In August, the group set a goal to raise $3.4 million. Right now, the organization is a million short, at $2.4 million.

But with projected end-of-year gifts, leaders expect to end up being $360,000 short of the full goal.

President Heather Hennings said some of their regular donors are now the ones asking for financial help.

“The impact we know this year will have on people is even bigger. We know there are more individuals who have been affected. We know there are people who have lost jobs, lost income, maybe lost child care. So, the donations people make today will make a huge difference in how people recover and move on. I think that’s what we’re all really looking forward to," said Hennings.

Hennings says 100% of what is donated goes directly to community services.

You can donate here, send a check to 701 Steuben Street, Sioux City, IA 51101 or call and pledge at 712-255-3551.