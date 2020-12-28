Winter Weather Advisories across Siouxland for tonight and tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Siouxland starting late tonight and lasting into early Wednesday morning

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Crawford County starting 9 AM Tuesday until 6 AM Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was a mild winter day, but come late tonight, a winter storm system moves into Siouxland.

Snow looks to enter the far western region (Holt, Knox, Antelope, Madison, Stanton and Pierce counties) in the early morning hours, around 1 to 2 AM.

All Nebraska and South Dakota counties and western Iowa will see the start of the snow around 4 to 5 AM. By 7 AM the snow gets widespread across Siouxland. This is around the time for many of our morning commutes, out east likely won’t have much impacts as the snow will have only begin, but for western areas you may already have some accumulations.

The snow will start off light but last through the day. Heavier amounts start to happen around the afternoon hours, starting around 11 am to noon, lasting until around 4 or 5 pm. Around 1 to 4 pm, the southern counties may warm enough to get a mix of precipitation, meaning some freezing rain and possibly some ice accumulation.

The accumulation looks to be less than 1/10 of an inch, but still important regarding driving and even just icing on paths and sidewalks.

There is a possibility that freezing drizzle may mix with the snow as well in some more northern areas, so be prepared for some slick spots just in case.

By 5 PM most of the storm will have moved out, and eastern areas look to see light lingering snow lasting until midnight.

We look to get around 3-6 inches of snow accumulation across Siouxland from this event, with higher amounts possible in the far eastern counties.

By Wednesday, the skies return to a mild state, with temperatures in the mid 20s.

Things stay mild into the New Year. As we get closer to this storm, we will continue to see updates and more details, so stay tuned into News 4 to always hear the latest information.