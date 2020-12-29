A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Tis the season to be jolly: A record 39 holiday songs have dominated this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine holiday tunes in the Top 10. Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous hit, “All I Want for Christmas,” leads the pack at No. 1 — marking the tune’s fifth time at the top spot. Each holiday season Carey’s song and other holiday tunes begin to climb the Billboard charts as their popularity resurfaces through streaming, radio play and even digital sales. The only non-holiday song in this week’s Top 10 is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood.”