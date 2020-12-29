Dec. 29: Iowa reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations on the rise

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,475 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 275,473 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 276,948 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 233,723 have recovered, an increase of 4,097 since yesterday.

The state has reported 67 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,812.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (233,723) and the number of deaths (3,812) from the total number of cases (276,948) shows there are currently 39,413 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 3,901 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,346,711 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly decreased to 11.8%, which is down from 12.1% reported on Monday.

According to the health department's latest report, 620 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 586 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU with 67 on ventilators. State data shows 77% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 114 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,138 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 38 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,126. To date, 10,575 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 163.

A total of 58 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 32 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, nine new cases were reported for a total of 3,660 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,114 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,521 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of five since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,207 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 12.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,676. Of those cases, 1,430 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,310 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 3,320 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 2,821 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 16 additional cases bringing its total to 4,294. Of those cases, 3,807 have recovered.

There have been two additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 43.