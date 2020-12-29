Dec. 29: Nebraska reports 932 new cases, 16 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 932 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 163,781.

Sixteen additional deaths were recorded on Tuesday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,603.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 517 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease from 534 on Monday. A total of 5,187 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 105,135, an increase of 1,543 from Monday.

So far, 841,203 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 677,011 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 710. Of those cases, 545 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Cedar County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,575.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total number of deaths at 56.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, keeping the county's total at 538. Of those cases, 427 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 891. Of those cases, 696 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Thurston County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 928. Of those cases, 791 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Wayne County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Tuesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.