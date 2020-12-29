Dec. 29: South Dakota reports 501 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to drop

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 501 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 98,158.

According to Tuesday's report, 418 of the new cases are confirmed and 83 are probable.

State health officials say there are 5,738 active cases in the state, a decrease of 785 since Monday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,446.

State data shows 1,286 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 90,974.

Currently, 303 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 288. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,605 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,875 Pfizer vaccines and 5,955 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had one new cases, bringing its total to 1,472. Of those cases, 1,410 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

Sixty-one vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported six new cases, bringing its total to 1,613. State health officials say 1,523 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Clay County has administered 179 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen to 6,710. Officials say 6,216 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's COVID-19 death toll at 63.

The state health department says 2,362 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen nine new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,590. So far, 1,426 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Thirty-nine vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 67 new cases, bringing the total to 2,424. Officials say 2,172 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported a total of 24 deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far 703 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.