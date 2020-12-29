Iowa State Patrol: Slow down while driving in winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Snow versus wind. This winter storm looked a lot different from what we saw last week.

As always, officials with the Iowa State Patrol said the best way to avoid getting into an accident in this weather is by staying home.

Trooper John Farley said if you have to travel, make sure you slow down and prepare for the slick conditions.

He said to be aware of your surroundings and pay attention when cars around you start to lose control.

This can be a sign that there are slick spots.

"This is a different type of driving. Not necessarily wind being the major factor. This snowfall is starting to pack, especially around the bottoms of the on-ramps and the off-ramps," said Trooper Farley. "In those heavy traffic areas. Around the transition area between Interstate 29, the Highway 75 bypass. Those areas are starting to accumulate. Those areas are starting to pack down," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper Farley added make sure to give plows plenty of room to work.

He said the safest place you can be is behind a snowplow.

"Do not overestimate their speed. If you're coming up behind one at interstate speeds or obviously below, remember they've got those blades down and they're working," he said. "So, they're traveling at least 20-25 miles an hour slower than you are. And that reaction time is going to be decreased in case there are some breaking issues involved. So, give them plenty of room," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper Farley said the single most common cause for collisions is speed.

He emphasizes go the speed you're comfortable with, even if it's slower than the posted speed limit.