Maryland may repeal state song, a Confederate call to arms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — After decades of debate, legislators in Maryland finally seem ready to repeal the state song. “Maryland, My Maryland” was written in 1861 as a call to arms for the Confederacy. It refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot and urges defiance to the “Northern scum.” Poet James Ryder Randall was among many Marylanders who sided against the Union. The lyrics were set to the traditional seasonal tune of “O Tannenbaum,” and it was adopted as the state song in 1939. House Speaker Adrienne Jones says it no longer represents what Maryland stands for, especially given the nationwide protests against racial injustice.