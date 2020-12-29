Minneapolis officials outline new police disciplinary plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor and police chief announced changes in the city’s disciplinary processes for police officers in an effort to make it easier to hold them accountable for bad behavior. Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo said the city attorney’s office would be more deeply involved in misconduct investigations as soon as they begin. Frey said more than 50 percent of all disciplinary cases are either reduced or overturned and arbitrators typically cite due process concerns such as faulty investigations. Michelle Gross, of Communities United Against Police Brutality, was skeptical the change would make much difference.