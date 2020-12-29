Musketeers get road win at Fargo

FARGO, North Dakota (Courtesy Sioux City Musketeers) - Five different Sioux City Musketeers scored en route to a 6-3 victory over first-place Fargo on Tuesday.

Brian Carrabes scored 42 seconds into the game and added a second goal with 3:43 left in the period. Fargo briefly tied the game 45 seconds prior to the latter Carrabes tally.

The Musketeers built a 4-1 lead early in the second period when Chase Bradley and John Fusco each scored on the power play within 58 seconds of each other. But the Force scored twice before the period ended to get within 4-3 after 40 minutes.

However the Sioux City power play wasn’t done as Carter Loney tallied the team’s third goal on the man-advantage with 11:37 to play in regulation. Fargo’s best chance to get back in the contest came with a 4-on-3 power play but the Musketeer penalty kill held strong and Justin Hryckowian put the game away with an empty net goal.

Nine different Musketeers recorded a point, paced by Carrabes’ two goals and two assists. Alex Tracy finished the game with 27 saves as Sioux City improves to 4-6 overall.

The Musketeers return home on Thursday to take on Omaha, puck drop is set for 7:05pm.