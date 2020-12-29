Nebraska schools preparing for virus vaccinations next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska school districts are working to determine how many of their employees want the coronavirus vaccine, so health officials can be ready to deliver them. School employees are one of the next groups of people scheduled to get the vaccine after health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who are getting vaccinated now. The educators are likely to get the vaccine in January or February along with first responders and other essential workers. State health officials said Monday that more than 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Nebraska so far.