North Sioux City crews continuously clear roads as people make their regular commute

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - By noon on Tuesday, North Sioux City leaders said plow trucks had made their way through every neighborhood in town at least once.

By the time people made their commute home from work, they had gone through multiple times.

City Administrator Eric Christensen said they started preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm, two days prior. But he said crews have known exactly how and when to clear the roads during conditions like this for months.

"We've been prepared for snow removal like this since late in the fall. Our crews haven't really done anything different. They've been out all day clearing the snow," said Christensen.

As for which streets are cleared first, Christensen said higher traffic roads come first, but the rest are plowed in a timely manner to keep drivers safe at any point in the day.

"They're pretty much hitting everything. The main arterial streets obviously are a priority. We also focus on the industrial area during business hours," said Christensen.

Christensen added that it helps many people are still at home on holiday break, keeping many travelers off the roads.