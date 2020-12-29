Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a box truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel with a driver inside. Officials say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the east side of the bridge’s northbound lanes. Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent says emergency response crews were searching for the driver after finding the vehicle floating in the water. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle says witnesses saw a man leave the truck and drift westward in the water. Molle says it isn’t clear whether the driver climbed or fell out of the vehicle.