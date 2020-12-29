Omaha police: Avoid gunfire to ring in the new year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are urging residents to ring in 2021 without shooting off guns.

Police say celebratory gunfire can have tragic results with innocent people being struck and injured or killed by stray bullets.

Even a shot into the sky has to land somewhere. Omaha police cite the department’s zero tolerance policy for illegal gun use and say violators will be arrested.

The department also reminds residents that the city’s fireworks ordinance only allows fireworks to be discharged from 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.