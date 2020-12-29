Sioux City man sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison for child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison for over seven years for the possession of child pornography.

According to a press release, 35-year-old Justin Pageler received the prison term after a July 20, 2020 guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography.

In the plea agreement, Pageler admitted that between Sept. 25, 2018 and June 26, 2019 he knowingly possesses visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Pageler stated in an interview with law enforcement that he utilized peer-to-peer file sharing services BitTorrent and Ares on computers in his home to download and view the pornography.

Pageler was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

Pageler was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution. Authorities say he must serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.