Sioux City Police warn about winter conditions causing car accidents

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department said officers responded to a number of accidents Monday during the winter storm.

Officer Ryan Bertrand said the main precautions drivers should take are to drive slowly, allow space for yourself and other drivers, and keep your eyes on the road.

If you need to get on the roads before the plows clear them, give yourself time to get to your destination.

If you get into an accident, try to stay out of harms way.

"Main safety is going to be the main thing. So, if you find yourself in the middle of a busy intersection and it’s just a minor fender bender it’s okay to move your vehicles from the intersection. Sometime’s people think that if they’re in an accident they have to stay right there for a police investigation to occur. That isn’t necessary in a minor fender bender or when no one is injured," said Officer Bertrand.

Officer Bertrand said if you do get in a minor accident, you can go to the police department at a later time to file a report.

He also tipped to watch out going down hills, and make sure you can see out of all your windows before going out.