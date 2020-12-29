Sioux City road closes after vehicle loses control, collides with pole

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was in the area of W. 23rd Street and W. 19th Avenue. First responders said a pickup with a plow on the front was traveling west when it lost control and hit a light pole.

The pole was snapped in half and caused a live wire to go across the road. The 4300 block of W. 19th Street was closed while MidAmerican Energy removed the line.

No power outages were reported due to the accident. Authorities are unsure when the pole will be replaced, and two streetlights will need repairs as well.

No injuries were reported.