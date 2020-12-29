South Dakota lawmaker says she’ll stay away from Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker says she will be participating in the upcoming legislative session remotely until she receives a vaccine for COVID-19. Rep. Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, informed legislative leadership she will stay away from the Capitol building during the upcoming legislative session out of concern for her health, the Argus Leader reports. The 64-year-old lawmaker says she will not attend meetings in-person until she receives two doses of a vaccine. The Legislature is set to convene in Pierre on Jan. 12 for a two-month session. Rules and protocols for the session have not been set.