South Dakota man dies after vehicle plunges through lake ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say an Edmunds County man died after his utility terrain vehicle broke through lake ice in northeastern South Dakota.

The Argus Leader reports 81-year-old Eugene Conn, Sr., of Roscoe, died Saturday after his vehicle plunged through the ice on Hosmer Lake, southwest of Hosmer.

Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz said bystanders saw what happened, contacted authorities and tried to rescue Conn.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.