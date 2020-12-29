The Musketeer’s annual ‘Cross Check Cancer’ event canceled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The St. Luke's Foundation and Sioux City Musketeers have made the decision to cancel the annual Cross Check Cancer Event scheduled for January.

According to a press release from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, in just two years the event has raised over $42,000 for cancer awareness and has been a major fundraiser for local families impacted by all types of cancer

“Cancelling this year’s event was a difficult decision to make, but we knew it was ultimately the responsible thing to do. There are still plenty of opportunities to make an impact in Siouxland with your donation, and we encourage folks to do so!” said Susan Unger, president of the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Foundation.

If you had plans to attend the event you can still make an online donation here. Just type Cross Check Cancer into the comment section of the form.

You can also contact Stacey Selk at 712-279-3295 for more information.