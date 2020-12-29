Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sioux Valley 63, Groton Area 44
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 43
Sioux Falls -Pentagon Tournament=
Yankton 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53
Florence/Henry 61, Waubay/Summit 43
Lemmon 45, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Valentine, Neb. 38, Custer 33
Huron Holiday Classic=
DeSmet 60, Iroquois 24
James Valley Christian 57, Lyman 35
Jones County 67, Chester 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Lower Brule 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/