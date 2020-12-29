Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:36 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sioux Valley 63, Groton Area 44

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 43

Sioux Falls -Pentagon Tournament=

Yankton 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53

Florence/Henry 61, Waubay/Summit 43

Lemmon 45, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Valentine, Neb. 38, Custer 33

Huron Holiday Classic=

DeSmet 60, Iroquois 24

James Valley Christian 57, Lyman 35

Jones County 67, Chester 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Lower Brule 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

