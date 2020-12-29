Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris gets the first dose of her COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. She got her shot live on national television.

The vaccine was administered in Washington by Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at United Medical Center. Harris urged americans to get the vaccination. She said it is quick, safe, and relatively painless.

Harris said her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be receiving the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday as well.

President-Elect Joe Biden received his COVID vaccination live on national television last week. Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week before Biden.

As for President Trump, a white house official had said he won't be administered the vaccine until it is recommended by his medical team.

At the time the official said Trump was still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given after he tested positive for COVID-19 in October.