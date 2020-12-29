Winter storm brings snow, gusty winds Tuesday

**Winter Storm Warning for Calhoun, Crawford and Shelby Counties through Wednesday morning**

**Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of Siouxland through early Wednesday morning**



Snow has started falling early this morning and is already causing travel conditions to deteriorate in western Siouxland.



Expect low visibility as the snow moves in this morning and roads to be slippery and snow-covered quickly after it starts.



The bulk of the snow will likely fall within the first few hours with it becoming lighter afterward.



Snow does look to fall through the day with widespread 3 to 6 inch totals expected.



A few isolated areas near Yankton and on the southeast side of Siouxland near Denison may see just a bit more than that.



In addition, winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour through the afternoon and into the early evening, causing a bit of blowing to occur though nowhere near what we had last week.



South of Sioux City, some freezing rain may mix in with the snow in the afternoon hours resulting in patchy icy spots on roadways.



More on what to expect today and the forecast as we head toward the new year on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.