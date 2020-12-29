Winter storm system continues to move through with lingering impacts

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for northeastern Siouxland counties and Holt County until late tonight

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of Siouxland until early tomorrow morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue across the area until tomorrow morning.

We’ve seen snow through most of our day, and that snowfall will continue into the evening, looking to come to an end for central regions around 7 PM.

Far western areas are already seeing the tail end of the storm, with snow to stop falling in the next few hours.

Far eastern regions may see the end of the storm around 9/10 PM.

The end of the storm looks to be light snowfall, but could be mixed with some freezing rain, so please be cautious of slick conditions.

That concern is larger in southern counties, where they could manage to warm up enough to start seeing rain mixed with the snow, causing some possible ice accumulations, less than a 1/10 of an inch.

We have poor road conditions across the region, with most of our Nebraska and South Dakota counties seeing completely covered roads.

Iowa has more partially covered roads, but further south has completely covered conditions.

Visibility has been a concern through the day as well, with some blowing snow due to winds around 20 mph. Tonight may still have visibility issues, but this time due more to areas of fog.

Road conditions likely won’t see much improvement into the night either, so there are multiple reasons to avoid driving if that’s possible.

It’s another great time to just hang inside, at least until tomorrow morning.

The low tonight will be in the upper teens and the sky will be cloudy.

Tomorrow the clouds decrease, giving us sunshine again and a mild day of weather.

Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid 20s. Mild weather follows, but temperatures cool further.

