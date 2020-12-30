Aid group says colleague ‘murdered’ in Ethiopia’s conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Dutch aid group says one of its staffers was “murdered” during the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, bringing the number of humanitarian workers killed during the nearly two months of deadly unrest to five. The statement by ZOA International did not say when the 52-year-old staffer was killed at the Hitsats refugee camp, part of a network of camps hosting nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea close to the Eritrean border. The fate of the refugees, and the alleged involvement of Eritrean forces in the conflict, have been a major source of alarm since the fighting began on Nov. 4.